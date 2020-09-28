Arsenal Women handed tough cup draw to reach the final

Arsenal Women will have to beat Manchester City in order to each the cup final!

14-time record holders Arsenal will face two-time winners Manchester City on Thursday in the FA Cup Semi-final after City just about edged out 2-1 winners against Championship side Leicester City today.

As Everton also beat Chelsea with a 2-1 score line, they will face off against Birmingham City in their semi that will take place on Wednesday, with all teams vying for a place in the final, that is due to take place at the start of November at Wembley.

So, the winners from our game will have a final to contest against either Everton or Birmingham and as long as we get past our first hurdle of Manchester City then I think it will be safe to say that we will hopefully be looking at getting our 15th record breaking FA Cup!

Given that City had a tougher game then we did for the quarters, seeing as we came away 4-0 victors, albeit uncomfortably as it took 72 minutes to break the deadlock against our North London rivals, we ended the game pretty comfortably and now look ahead to Thursday’s tie.

We will no doubt be the favourites given the talent we have in our squad, but what we have to be aware of is that if we start the game how we did against Tottenham then City will take their chances, and it may not be such a good game for us results wise!

I hope we have a more comfortable and easy game on Thursday, as there is nothing better than seeing our team get to finals and hopefully win a trophy, whether that is the men’s or the women’s team the pride and passion is still the same!

What are the women’s chances of beating Manchester City and getting into their 15th FA Cup final Gooners?

Shenel