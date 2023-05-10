Arsenal Women have 21 year old Spanish international on their radar by Michelle

Arsenal Women are currently involved in a fiercely contested FA WSL title race, which is one of the most intense in recent years. Despite losing a number of players to ACL injuries, including two of the best forwards in the world, Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead, the team has still managed to enjoy a successful season, only narrowly missing out on making it to the Final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League in Eindhoven. Arsenal are expected to be very active in the summer transfer window, as they failed to complete some business in the January window.

We reported earlier in May that Arsenal have been linked to 24 year old Real Madrid striker Caroline Møller. Now the club are reported to be interested in 21 year old Spanish international Paula Tomás, who currently plays for Spanish side Levante.

Tomás progressed through the ranks at Levante, playing through the youth teams before making the first team squad. Despite her youth, she has already made 65 appearances in the Spanish Primera División for Levante and scored one goal. Although her preferred position is left-back, Tomás is versatile enough to play in other positions if needed.

Renowned Spanish journalist David Menayo has reported (below) that Tomás is currently under close observation by Arsenal. However, Tomás recently signed a new long-term contract with Levante, which means that if Arsenal want to secure her services, they will have to offer a transfer fee.

🧐 El Arsenal se fija en Paula Tomás para reforzar la plantilla de cara al curso que viene: ▪️ Acaba de renovar con el Levante hasta 2025

▪️ Lleva meses en seguimiento

▪️ Encajaría como lateral o carrilera

▪️ Es candidata a jugar el Mundial con España https://t.co/XSk6eacJY4 — David Menayo (@david_menayo) May 9, 2023

With Leah Williamson & Laura Wienroither being the latest victims of ACL injuries, it is unclear when they will be fit to return to the pitch, so bolstering their defence would seem to be a good move in my opinion. What are your thoughts?

