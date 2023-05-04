Arsenal Women have 24-year-old Real Madrid stiker in their sights

Arsenal Women have Real Madrid stiker in their sights, for summer signing by Michelle

In the winter transfer window, Jonas Eidevall was sure his project needed another striker, thus another source of goals. Manchester United’s Alessia Russo, Benfica’s Cloe Lacasse and Lyon’s Signe Brunn were targeted, but the deals didn’t materialise. Arsenal ended up not getting the striker they needed to help Stina Blacksteinus score the important goals the team needed, with reliable goal sources Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema out injured for the rest of the season due to ACL injuries.

Blackstenius has delivered; she’s silenced critics by scoring when it mattered, like in the semi-final games against Wolfsburg. Even so, Jonas Eidevall shouldn’t be fooled that everything will be okay. Even with Mead and Miedema’s return next season, there just needs to be another goal source. Interestingly, there’s a claim linking Arsenal to versatile Real Madrid attacker Caroline Møller.

According to Martin Grinan, the 24-year-old has been offered a new contract by the La Liga giants; her present contract ends in the summer. However, she has yet to agree to it, with Grinan claiming that an unnamed WSL club, with their own proposal, has entered the picture for her signature and may make her reconsider staying in Spain. Graham Falk, who learned of Grinan’s claims, says that the mystery WSL team interested in the Danish international is none other than Arsenal.

So, I understand the club may well be Arsenal. — Graham Falk (@GrahamFalk) May 2, 2023

Averaging a goal contribution every 90 minutes, Møller could be a superb signing for Arsenal, and her versatility could benefit Jonas Eidevall’s style of rotating players all over the pitch. Whether Arsenal go for Russo or not, they should go through with Møller’s deal, as all they have to do is give her a contract; they won’t have to pay anything to Real Madrid. Watch Caroline Møller in action for Real Madrid in the highlights below.

Michelle Maxwell

