Arsenal Women have 3 Matilda’s already – could going after Raso make it 4?

Apart from Mariona Caldentey and Keira Walsh of Barcelona Femeni, Arsenal women should consider signing another Liga F star, Hayley Raso, from Real Madrid. Raso, a prominent component of the Australian women’s squad, the Matildas, along with Gunners Caitlin Foord, Kyra Cooney-Cross, and Steph Catley, is due to become a free agent.

Though she is not coming off one of her best league runs (4 goals in 28 games), it is reasonable given that the team she was playing for had plenty of striking talent and didn’t really need their wingers to score.

Last year, our Gunner Women’s main issue was a lack of goals. I’m hopeful Jonas Eidevall is eager to make amends this summer transfer window. Hayley Raso, another Matildas star, may help him accomplish this.

Sorry to say this, but someone like Swedish international Lina Hurtig should just leave; it would be better for her and Arsenal to split ways. If she departs, there is no one better to replace her than Raso. The former Manchester City star has demonstrated with the Matildas that she can score quickly and, more significantly, many times every game. Rotating her through the wings wouldn’t damage Arsenal’s chances, and it could be prudent because we want to win it all—the Continental Cup, FA Cup, WSL, and even the Champions League.

Michelle M

