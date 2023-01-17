Trio of Arsenal Women nominated for The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2022 by Michelle

FIFA have announced the nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022. 3 of our Arsenal Women squad have been nominated including England Captain Leah Williamson, England international Beth Mead and Dutch international Vivianne Miedema.

This is the first time that Leah Williamson and Beth Mead have been shortlisted for the award. Miedema’s nomination however is her fourth in a row, though she has never won the top prize, Arsenal’s Dutch forward has been named in FIFA FIFPro Women’s World XI for the past two years running.

In recognition of a fantastic year for their club and country, our trio of Gunners join an impressive list of contenders that includes Keira Walsh, Lena Oberdorf, and last year’s winner Alexia Putellas.

The Best Fifa Football Awards have been running since 2016, with previous winners of the women’s prize including USWNT’s Megan Rapinoe, England’s Lucy Bronze and Brazil’s Marta.

The list of all 14 nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2022 is detailed here:

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain / FC Barcelona) Debinha (Brazil / North Carolina Courage)

Jessie Fleming (Canada / Chelsea FC Women)

Ada Hegerberg (Norway / Olympique Lyonnais)

Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women)

Beth Mead (England / Arsenal WFC)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)

Alex Morgan (USA / Orlando Pride / San Diego Wave)

Lena Oberdorf (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)

Alexandra Popp (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)

Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Keira Walsh (England / Manchester City WFC / FC Barcelona)