Arsenal Women have 4 of 9 defenders unavailable, as Wienroither adds to Gunners injury crisis.

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Laura Wienroither of Arsenal is put under pressure during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Semi Final match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Meadow Park on February 08, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal Women’s defensive injury list is reaching worrying levels, with Laura Wienroither joining a growing number of injured defenders, which includes Leah Williamson and Steph Catley. Amanda Ilestedt, who recently gave birth, is also not expected to return to the pitch soon.

Wienroither was named in the starting XI to play Leicester on Sunday, but there was a last-minute change when the defender, who suffered an ACL injury in May 2023, was replaced in the starting XI by Emily Fox, after sustaining an injury during the pre-match warmup. It should have been Wienroither’s 50th game for the club and her first time in the starting XI since returning from injury. Laura was spotted on crutches after the Leicester game.

“Yeah (it was an injury), that is why we changed but I don’t have an update on that,” Eidevall said, on Wienroither’s injury, after our Gunners beat Leicester City 1-0, on Sunday.

We await an update on Wienroither’s injury status, as our Gunners prepare for their next WSL match, against Everton, at Emirates Stadium, on Sunday, 6th October. Kick-off: 2PM UK.

Asked about Williamson‘s availability going into the WSL opener, against Manchester City, Eidevall gave us an update on the Lionesses captain saying: “She is okay. I don’t really have all the information yet regarding the whole squad, but when it comes to Leah Williamson, yes, there was a problem that meant she was not in an ideal position to start the game against Hacken. That should not be the case now towards Sunday.” But Leah still hasn’t returned to the Arsenal matchday squad, and wasn’t included on Sunday for the Leicester City match.

Australian international Steph Catley is currently out with an unspecified injury. No timeline has been provided for her return.

Lionesses defender Lotte Wubben-Moy missed all of Arsenal Women’s pre-season, after sustaining a foot injury towards the end of last season. Speaking on her return, Lotte said “My summer was tarnished by injury“. Lotte has returned to the pitch for Arsenal and can hopefully stay injury-free.

Arsenal’s defensive depth is being severely tested with these injuries. The absence of experienced players like Williamson, Catley, Ilestedt and Wienroither puts additional pressure on the remaining available defenders – Katie McCabe, Emily Fox, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Laia Codina and Katie Reid. The only available defender on the bench against Leicester City was 18-year-old Katie Reid, who has just signed a contract with Arsenal, after coming up through the Arsenal Academy. Katie did come on for the final few minutes of the Leicester game, replacing Caitlin Foord who had played the majority of the match as a forward before replacing Katie McCabe at left-back.. Arsenal’s defensive options are becoming increasingly stretched, to say the least.

Manager Jonas Eidevall may need to make tactical adjustments or rely on versatile players to cover defensive positions in the coming matches. The squad will be eagerly awaiting the return of these key defenders, particularly as they try to balance commitments in the Women’s Super League, domestic cups, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League. You can’t have every player playing every game or you risk stacking up more injuries and exacerbating problems with player overload.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….