Arsenal Women have a great chance to close the Gap on Chelsea and Man United today

After beating Chelsea (3-1) and Liverpool (2-0), the Arsenal women couldn’t have asked for an easier opponent than Reading (as per their current form).

Reading has only won three of its fourteen league encounters this season, drawing once and losing the other ten. Despite the fact that they have lost their last four games, is it reasonable for Arsenal to expect a straightforward win on Sunday afternoon against Reading? Definitely not, as Jonas Eidevall’s pre-Reading comments suggest.

“Reading are a very versatile opponent. They’re a team confident enough to play a lot of different formations so they can adapt between and during matches. The Arsenal boss said on Arsenal.com: Reading are a very versatile opponent. They’re a team confident enough to play a lot of different formations so they can adapt between and during matches.

“They have a ‘never give up’ mentality, which I always respect and admire a lot in teams, and I think their players and their coaching staff have shown that time after time. We understand that we need to give a top performance in order to be able to win the game.”

Ultimately, a win this weekend could make it 3 wins out of 3 for the Gunners, an indication that Eidevall may have gotten his side back on track. Anyway, Arsenal must respect Reading yet remain unscared to “demolish” them; there is no two ways about it.

With Manchester United (who are top the league) and Chelsea (who are second) playing each other this weekend, one of them will drop points, giving Arsenal (after beating Reading) an opportunity to close the gap between themselves and the top three WSL sides with a victory this weekend.

Michelle Maxwell

