Arsenal Women have a mega start to season in September – Form Guide and Predict the Scores

2022/23 Arsenal Women mega line-up for September in Barclays WSL by Michelle

Arsenal Women start their 2022/23 Women´s Super League campaign with a trip to face Manchester City on September 11th, 7pm kick-off, at the Academy Stadium. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports!

The Gunners will be looking to go one better than last year when they finished in 2nd place in the WSL Championship, only one point behind eventual winners Chelsea.

Arsenal Women will play their first home game on September 16th at Meadow Park, against Hope Powell´s Brighton & Hove Albion before welcoming Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates Stadium for the first North London derby of the season on 24th September, with over 30,000 tickets sold so far!

September looks set to be a great month!

Arsenal Women September WSL 2022/23 Fixtures

September

11th 7pm Away Manchester City at Academy Stadium

Arsenal Women´s form against Manchester City Women 2021/22

Feb 7th 2021 Manchester City Women 2 – 1 Arsenal Women

Sept 26th 2021 Arsenal Women 5 – 0 Manchester City Women

Jan 23rd 2022 Arsenal Women 1 – 1 Manchester City Women

16th 7.30pm Home Brighton & Hove Albion at Meadow Park

Arsenal Women´s form against Brighton & Hove Albion Women 2021/22

April 25th 2021 Arsenal Women 2 – 0 Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Oct 31st 2021 Arsenal Women 3 – 0 Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Jan 27th 2022 Arsenal Women 2 – 1 Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Mar 13th 2022 Arsenal Women 3 – 0 Brighton & Hove Albion Women

So what are your predictions on full-time scores for Arsenal´s first home game of the WSL 2022/23 season?

24th 1.30pm Home Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal Women´s form against Tottenham Hotspur Women 2021/22

March 27th 2021 Arsenal Women 3 – 0 Tottenham Hotspur Women

Sept 29th 2021 Arsenal Women 5 – 1 Tottenham Hotspur Women

Nov 13th 2021 Arsenal Women 1 – 1 Tottenham Hotspur Women

May 4th 2022 Arsenal Women 3 – 0 Tottenham Hotspur Women

So what are your predictions on full-time scores for the first North London Derby of the WSL 2022/23 season?

So what are your predictions on full-time scores for first three matches of the season?

Michelle Maxwell

