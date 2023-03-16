Arsenal Women have a small break and will face Bayern Munich with “fresh legs, fresh minds”

Arsenal’s women have been in good form in their last three games, and long may this continue. With no game for them this coming weekend, Jonas Eidevall and his team have all their attention on the Champions League quarterfinal fixture against Bayern Munich this coming Tuesday. A few weeks ago, Arsenal goalie Zinsberger said via FAWSLFulltime, “We are always trying to win trophies; that’s how we start the season, how we come into pre-season.

“I am always aiming for a trophy, no matter what. I don’t need a trophy to start us off; I need the team we have. We want to win every trophy. “I think it’s a nice opportunity for us to get some training in.”

If Zinsberger’s comments, which were made after the Continental Cup win, are a reflection of the mentality at the Arsenal women’s camp, I believe Arsenal can do all they can to lift the WSL, if not the Women’s Champions League. For the WSL, anything can happen, but winning the Champions League won’t be easy.

Arsenal must be at their best, starting by dispatching Bayern Munich next week. Fortunately, Eidevall thinks his team has a perfect strategy to not only deal with Bayern but also continue to fly high. After the Reading win, he admitted (as quoted by Arseblog), “We are not spoiled with those opportunities, so we are going to try and make the most of them to prepare the team not only for Bayern Munich, also for Tottenham and for Manchester City and the way that we want to play our game.”

“We’re going to work on that, and hopefully that will give us fresh legs, fresh minds, and we’ll be attacking the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.”

The Bayern vs. Arsenal clash is a David vs. Goliath affair, and hopefully David, who in this case is Arsenal, should slay Goliath because we aren’t satisfied with only the Conti Cup; we want more!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

