Arsenal Women have another tough game on Wednesday but simply must not lose again

On Wednesday night, the Arsenal women return to Champions League action at the Emirates Stadium against Norwegian team Valarenga.

Following two consecutive losses to Bayern Munich (5-2) and Chelsea (2-1), only a win might lift the Gooners’ spirits on Wednesday night. So, will the match against Valarenga, which some thought was the fairest Champions League fixture for our Gunner Women, be the turning point in our Arsenal women’s season?

Looking at the Norwegian side’s recent results, this game could be tough. The Norwegians have scored more than two goals in 12 wins of their last 13 games and have only lost once in that run — a 1-0 loss to Juventus in their first Champions League game of the season.

Despite dominating the game with 57% possession against the Italian side, Valarenga was unable to convert their four shots on target into goals. Similar to our Arsenal women, they need a win Wednesday night to maintain their Champions League aspirations, so they will be prepared to battle.

That said, we’ve asked the Gunner women to bring their A-game game after game, and they’ll need to do it again on Wednesday night. Should they fail to do so, not only could Jonas Eidevall’s tenure as the Gunner women’s boss come to an end, but it could also lead to their Champions League aspirations being dashed.

After the Chelsea 2-1 loss, Lotte Wubben Moy admitted, “Have to be better. stick with us Gooners. we won’t stop fighting.”

Well, we Gooners, like we’ve always done, will stick with this team, but something had got to give; they got to appreciate us with a big W Wednesday night.

Michelle M

