Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Arsenal Women have Benfica forward Cloe Lacasse in their sights

Arsenal Women have Benfica forward Cloé Lacasse in their sights by Michelle

29 year old Cloé Lacasse is a Canadian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Portuguese club Benfica in the Campeonato Nacional Feminino club and the Canada national team.

Having played club football from the age of five Lacasse has a distinguished playing career through Canadian clubs before spending 4 years in Iceland playing top-flight football where she was in the winning team for the League Cup and the Icelandic cup amongst other accolades.  Lacasse signed to Portuguese club Benfica in 2019 where she is currently contracted until 2024.  Despite her distguished career at club level Lacasse only made her debut for her national Canada Women team in 2021, scoring her first goal in October 2022.

Here is Cloe Lacasse in action!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….

 

More Stories / Arsenal Women
Arsenal Women target 19 year old Danish midfielder Kathrine Kühl
Arsenal Women boss Eidevall on hunt to replace fire-power of Mead & Miedema
Arsenal v Chelsea Women set to break Super League attendance record?

 

Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs