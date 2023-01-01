Arsenal Women have Benfica forward Cloe Lacasse in their sights

Arsenal Women have Benfica forward Cloé Lacasse in their sights by Michelle

29 year old Cloé Lacasse is a Canadian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Portuguese club Benfica in the Campeonato Nacional Feminino club and the Canada national team.

Having played club football from the age of five Lacasse has a distinguished playing career through Canadian clubs before spending 4 years in Iceland playing top-flight football where she was in the winning team for the League Cup and the Icelandic cup amongst other accolades. Lacasse signed to Portuguese club Benfica in 2019 where she is currently contracted until 2024. Despite her distguished career at club level Lacasse only made her debut for her national Canada Women team in 2021, scoring her first goal in October 2022.

🚨Understand that Danish youngster and super talent, Kathrine Kuhl as well as Benficas Cloe Lacasse are two players on Arsenals radar for this window as well. pic.twitter.com/JHdYGvcmgU — Amanda Zaza (@amandaezaza) December 29, 2022

Here is Cloe Lacasse in action!

