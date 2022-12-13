Arsenal Women have drawn Stoke or Leeds at home in Vitality Women’s FA Cup by Michelle

Arsenal’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup campaign will begin with a home fixture, at Meadow Park, against either Leeds or Stoke City following the fourth-round draw.

The third-round tie between Leeds and Stoke should have been played on December 11th but was postponed due to a frozen pitch. A new date for that fixture has yet to be confirmed.

Arsenal will host the winner of that match on the weekend of January 29th, with exact dates and times to be finalised soon.

Arsenal last reached the final of the competition at Wembley Stadium in 2020 but lost out 3-0 to Chelsea with goals from Fran Kirby and a brace from Sam Kerr.

Chelsea have been drawn at home to newly promoted Liverpool while Manchester City host Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United are away to Blackburn Rovers or Sunderland while Championship side London City Lionesses will make the short trip to Tottenham Hotspur if they get past Portsmouth.

West Ham United visit Wolves, with fourth round ties to be played on the weekend of January 28-29th.

Our Gunners have won the trophy a record 14 times but have not brought home the silver on this cup since 2016. Chelsea are the current cup holders after winning for the last two seasons on the bounce in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Manchester City won the cup for the two seasons prior to that in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways on this one.

As soon as fixtures are announced we will be sure you let you know.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….