Arsenal Women have ended the year on a sour note, but will it motivate them more in the New Year?

According to resurgent Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben Moy, their 1-0 setback to Tottenham in the North London derby does not define them as a team because they know they are better than that.

The Gunner Women were unfortunate to lose on Saturday, bringing their 2023 season to a close for the festivities on a sour note. Despite having over 30 shots, the Gunner women were ineffective, failing to punish their North London rivals.

Spurs, on the other hand, seized on a sudden lack of focus by Arsenal, who had most of their players in the Spurs half trying to tie them down. Martha Thomas finished off a rapid counter-attacking move with a good strike.

That said, Gooners may expect them to learn from their poor result last Saturday and trust they’ll return stronger next year.

Via Arsenal.com, the Lioness defender said, “I think it’s important to take a look at this block as a whole. This one game doesn’t define us, and we’ve done amazingly, particularly after a rough start. The way we’ve been building, the way we’ve been putting out performances is definitely something to be proud of.

“Again, it makes today so disappointing, particularly to end the block on such a sour note. For that to be the overriding feeling going into the Christmas break hurts a lot.

“With that being said, I think that can also be motivation that will drive us into 2024.”

After losing to Liverpool on Match Day 1, Arsenal went on a nine-game unbeaten streak; they must repeat this feat next year, and they must also avoid losing to their title rivals, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City. They can still win the 2023–24 WSL title, as I don’t see what could prevent them.

