Arsenal Women have got their hunger back – Bring on Bayern Munich….

Either one of Barcelona, AS Roma, Bayern Munich, Lyon, Chelsea, PSG, Wolfsburg, or our Arsenal women could walk away with the women’s Champions League. But before one dreams of walking away with the ultimate prize in European women’s football, they come next week need to show their hunger for glory in the Champions League quarterfinals by dismantling their next opponent.

Arsenal women take on Bayern Munich, a team that will be a perfect test for a resurgent Arsenal while they are in a 3-game unbeaten run. Bayern is on a five-game unbeaten run, impressively winning their last five games with two or more goals. But Arsenal have a strong spirit, and this time, after lifting the Continental Cup, they ought to feel their luck is in this cup.

Speaking to BBC Radio, Leah Williamson recently admitted on BBC London, “Winning teams are about finding a way and getting back to their best, and in the League Cup final, you saw that.

“Hopefully that has put us in good stead for the rest of the year.”

On their struggles prior to turning the corner in the Continental Cup, Williamson had this to say: “We had a bit of a rough time with injuries at the wrong time, took our foot off the gas a little bit, and didn’t put ourselves in a great position in the league.

“It’s not what we are used to and not good enough. You can’t win the next trophy until you’ve won the first, and four years is way too long, so it felt good.”

If Arsenal could beat Chelsea, who had gone on at least a 20-game unbeaten run, to clinch the Continental Cup, Eidevall’s team are hungry for cup glory, and if winning the Champions League, which may be seen as an ambitious target, means going past Bayern, then so be it.

Let the show begin!

Michelle Maxwell

