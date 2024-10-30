Arsenal Women have just one player in the Ballon D’Or Top Ten

Aitana Bonmati won her second consecutive Ballon d’Or on Monday night, which is impressive; if I were in charge at Arsenal, she wouldn’t have been anywhere else.

In 2023 we had Katie McCabe (who finished 22nd) and Amanda Ilestedt (who finished 15th) in the Ballon d’Or.

Having said that, Mariona Caldentey was the only Arsenal women star in contention for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

After a dominant 2023-24 where in 50 games she managed 24 goals and 20 assists, the Spaniard was among the 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or.

Despite being influential and playing almost every game for Spain and Barcelona, Caldentey only managed to finish 8th in the final rankings.

It’s wonderful that our girl made it to the top ten; hopefully, she can turn things around and try to win it next time.

Speaking on the red carpet of the award ceremony, she admitted, “Very happy to be here, to be in the top 10 along side all the good players out there, so just to enjoy the night.”

To increase the number of nominees for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, the Arsenal women must perform exceptionally well in the upcoming months. The Gunner women must strive to win either the league or the Champions League. Then hopefully, after the league campaign in the summer of 2025, they also put up great performances for their national teams in the UEFA Women’s Euros set for Switzerland.

What do you think?

Michelle M

