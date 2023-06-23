Arsenal Women have lined up Rafaelle’s replacement – the summer transfer window has begun.. by Michelle

We Gooners have been lamenting the loss of one of the best defenders in the world, Captain of Brazil Women Rafaelle Souza. When Rafaelle said good bye to “one of the greatest clubs in the world” (her words) we all shed a tear. Then thoughts turn almost immediately to the order of the day and we think “what?!”, with our captain of the Lionesses defender Leah Williamson likely to be out of the Arsenal squad until 2024 (fingers crossed, returning mid-season at best), both pillars of Arsenal’s main defence are gone..

Then in steps Swedish international Amanda Ilestedt! Problem solved for The Arsenal in one area at least.. So, who is Arsenal’s new defence maestro? (though I do expect her to be swiftly followed by another new recruit)

Amanda Ilestedt has departed Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) – a major force in women’s European football. Born in Sweden this 30 year old defender is a key member of the Swedish national team and has played in the Swedish Damallsvenskan, as well as for German sides Turbine Potsdam and Bayern Munich before joining PSG.

Amanda Ilestedt has announced her official departure from PSG👋🏼 🥈 2020 Olympics

🥉 2019 World Cup

🏆 1x Bundesliga (Bayern)

🏆 4x Damallsvenskan (Rosengård)

🏆 1x Coupe de France (PSG) Who needs the 🇸🇪 defender most? pic.twitter.com/KyWQ0ubSaO — Women’s Transfer News (@womenstransfer) June 17, 2023

This dynamite made her debut for the senior Sweden Women’s team in a 4–1 win over England on 4th July 2013. Ilestedt was in the Sweden squad for UEFA Women’s Euro 2013 and she is also included in the 23-player squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, alongside Arsenal’s Lina Hurtig & Stina Blackstenius. The World Cup will take place from 20th July to August 20th this summer in Australia & New Zealand. Us Gooners are racking up the ‘PEOPLE TO WATCH’ in the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup aren’t we?!

Personally, I am counting down the days to the World Cup. What a spectacular display of women’s football it’s going to be.. AND isn’t it great that in the summer transfer window The Arsenal are already starting to snap up these World Class players.. it’s an exciting time for our Gunners and us Gooners alike, make no mistake..

Michelle Maxwell

