Arsenal Women have hotshot Lyon striker in reserve if they fail in Russo bid

Deadline Day can be very draining when you are are in desperate need of bringing in a favourite target, which is exactly what is happening to the Arsenal Womens boss Jonas Eidevall today.

Despite making a world record bid for Alessia Russo from Man United, it is far from certain that the move will end up in Arsenal’s favour, especially as Ruso leaving United could badly affect the Devil’s chances of beating Arsenal and Chelsea to the WSL title.

So Eidevall must have a backup option in case this falls through, and according to the BBC, Arsenal have also put in a bid for the Danish international Signe Bruun, who currently plays for Lyon in France, who have been the best team in Europe in recent times, having won four of the last five Champions Leagues,

Bruun herself has scored 9 goals in 20 appearances for Lyon, and has even had a stint in the WSL when on loan to Man United, but her loan period was hampered by injuries and she went back to France without scoring a goal in five attempts for the Devils.

But on the international stage Bruun has been even more impressive with 18 goals in 29 games for Denmark, and although she may not be as famous as Russo, she has enormous potential to improve under Eidevall at Arsenal…

Michelle Maxwell

