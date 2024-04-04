Where Arsenal Women’s sixteen international players are on duty this week

Women’s international and who we can look forward to seeing in action

Our Arsenal Women are currently on international break after the Continental Cup win against Chelsea and we have a lot of players on duty for their countries in the next two weeks and a lot of women’s football to watch. Here’s a run down of who and what games to watch out for as we wait to get back to club football in two weeks.

England Lionesses: Alessia Russo, Beth Mead, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Leah Williamson have all been called up for Lioness duty where England look set to face off against Sweden and Ireland in the Euro’s Qualifiers.

Canada: Both Sabrina D’Angelo and Cloe Lacasse have been called up for Canada for The She Believe’s Cup where they are set to face off against Brazil.

Australian Matildas: Our Aussie trio Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Kyra Cooney-Cross were all called up for The Matildas for a friendly game against Mexico.

Ireland: Ireland’s captain Katie McCabe was of course called up for duty as Ireland look to qualify for the Women’s Euro’s and are set to face off against France and England in what will be a fiery match between the two and will hopefully have a lot of gunners on the pitch.

Austria: Manuela Zinsberger has been called up for Austria and will be very likely to be playing between the sticks for her country in the hopes for Euro’s qualification against Germany and Poland.

Spain: Laia Codina has been called up for duty with World Cup winners Spain as they get set to face off against Belgium and The Czech Republic for Euro’s qualification.

Sweden: Stina Blackstenius has been called up for duty with Sweden as they also hope to qualify for The Women’s Euro’s as they get set to face off against England and France. Another game we can expect to see some Arsenal vs Arsenal clashes.

Netherlands: Victoria Pelova has been called up to play for The Netherlands in what is another Euro’s qualification set of games where they get set to take on Italy and Norway.

Norway: Frida Maanum has been called up for duty for Norway as they will face off against Finland and The Netherlands, but it’s yet to be confirmed if she will make it after the nasty scare we saw in our final clash against Chelsea on the weekend and I think only time will tell if she is fit and okay to play.

US Women’s: Emily Fox has been called up to play in the She Believes Cup with her country as they get set to face off against Japan.

Denmark: Arsenal loanee Kathrine Kuhl has been called up to play for Denmark as they too seek Euro’s qualification and will face off against The Czech Republic and Belgium.

Plenty of women’s football to keep up with over the international break and hopefully some good football to watch from out Arsenal Women. We will of course keep you up to date with all the latest news and outcomes of the games as we await club football to get back into action.

Daisy Mae

