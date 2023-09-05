Arsenal women have sold 40,000 tickets so far for opening WSL game against Liverpool

Arsenal women have sold 40,000 tickets for their opening game

The Arsenal women open their Barclays Women Super League campaign against Liverpool on the 2nd of October and tickets are already flying out the door. Arsenal women announced yesterday via Arsenal Women’s Twitter that over 40,000 tickets have already been sold.

40,000 tickets sold and counting! 😮‍💨 Let's make it a season opener to remember, Gooners ❤️ Join us at Emirates Stadium on October 1 as we face Liverpool 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 4, 2023

After a huge world cup tournament, where eleven of our first team players were called up, women’s football fever has hit the North of London. Our women’s team already hold the attendance record in the WSL of 47,367 and with a month to go, look set to break that on opening day.

Arsenal women finished 3rd last season and will be looking to improve on that and fight for the title. We look to be the favourites to win against Liverpool, after being unbeaten against them in all 13 games since our last defeat in 2015, and we won 12 of those encounters.

With some strong new signings and possibly a few more to come, The Arsenal look set to have a good start to the season and hopefully our Women come away with the win. Gooner Women fans can look forward to a big season and hopefully a sea of red and white at The Emirates.

What’s your thoughts gooners?

Daisy Mae

