Arsenal Women have sold a massive 40,000 tickets for NLD clash with Tottenham

A record-breaking 40,000 tickets have now been sold for Arsenal Women’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, September 24th.

This is the most tickets sold for any match in the Women´s Super League EVER!

Leah Williamson and Arsenal fans are excited!

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham is hoping to welcome a host of new fans.

“Our supporters have really tapped into the excitement and momentum created during the summer and we are delighted with the phenomenal demand for tickets for this match,” he told the PA news agency.

“We know a whole new group of supporters has been switched on to the women’s game which has been a such a big part of our club for more than 30 years.

“This is the first of at least six matches our women’s first team will play at Emirates Stadium this season and with a record Women’s Super League crowd in attendance, this north London derby promises to be a memorable occasion.”

Be a part of history and purchase your tickets today!

The match will kick off at 1.30pm (UK time) on Saturday, September 24 and will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Tickets are still on sale. Buy your tickets here:

https://www.eticketing.co.uk/arsenal/EDP/Event/Index/3030