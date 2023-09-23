Hey Gooner Women!

Jonas Eidevall and the Arsenal Women will kick off the 2023–24 WSL season on October 1st at the Emirates, hosting Liverpool. As we look forward to that day, can we talk about how women’s football is progressing rapidly?

Just as we can compare the most valued squads on men’s teams, we can now do the same for women’s teams.

Women’s clubs have become more willing to invest money to recruit elite talent to their squads in order to improve. Though a £1 million signing has yet to occur in women’s football, don’t you think it is on its way?

Barcelona spent nearly £400 thousand to sign Keira Walsh last year.

Manchester City paid more than £300,000 to sign our former player, Jill Roord, this summer.

We are also rumoured to be paying over £300,000 for Kyra Cooney-Cross to join our squad.

Have you ever considered which women’s team has the most valuable squad? If not, I have got you covered, as according to Soccerdonna as cited by Give Me Sport, here are the top ten most valued squads and their squad valuations.

10. Paris Saint-Germain (£1.94 million)

9. Manchester United (£2 million)

8. Real Madrid (£2.35 million)

7. Manchester City (£2.59 million)

6. Wolfsburg (£2.83 million)

5. Bayern Munich (£2.9 million)

4. Chelsea (£3.24 million)

3. Lyon (£3.36 million)

2. Arsenal (£3.44 million)

1. Barcelona (£4.76 million)

It feels good to be the second-most valued squad in Europe, and it only goes to show how valuable our players like Alessia Russo, Vivianne Miedema, and Beth Mead are.

If Jonas Eidevall can get the most out of his team, we should be a force to be reckoned with this season. Don’t you agree?

Michelle Maxwell

