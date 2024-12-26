Arsenal Women have thrilled fans with some spectacular goals in the 2024-25 season. Here’s my top 5!

Arsenal Women have thrilled fans with some spectacular goals in the 2024-25 season. Here’s a look at my choice of their top 5 strikes this season so far:

Alessia Russo vs. Tottenham Hotspur (November 16, 2024)

In a dominant 3-0 victory against local rivals Tottenham, Russo showcased her clinical finishing. The England international opened the scoring with a powerful first-time strike just 60 seconds into the North London derby, setting the tone for a commanding Arsenal performance.

Frida Maanum vs. Manchester City (September 24, 2024)

Maanum lived up to her reputation for scoring spectacular goals in Arsenal’s season opener against Manchester City, at Emirates Stadium. The Norwegian midfielder unleashed a long-range thunderbolt that left the City goalkeeper rooted to the spot, helping Arsenal secure a crucial early-season 2-2 draw against one of the top 3 WSL teams.

Beth Mead vs. Chelsea (October 12, 2024)

Despite Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea, Mead’s goal was a moment of brilliance. Our Lionesses winger, returning to top form after injury, cut inside from the right and curled a beautiful shot into the top corner, momentarily giving the Gunners hope in this tightly contested London derby.

Caitlin Foord vs. Aston Villa (December 8, 2024)

In a commanding 4-0 win at the Emirates Stadium, Foord scored a goal that epitomized Arsenal’s fluid attacking play. The Australian forward finished off a slick team move involving quick one-touch passing, demonstrating the Gunners’ increasing offensive prowess under interim head coach, Renee Slegers.

Stina Blackstenius vs. Liverpool (December 15, 2024)

Blackstenius proved her worth as a super-sub with a crucial late winner against Liverpool. Coming off the bench, the Swedish striker showed great composure to chip the onrushing goalkeeper in the dying minutes, securing a vital 1-0 away victory for Arsenal.

To me, these goals not only highlight the individual talent within this Arsenal Women squad but also showcase the team’s diverse attacking threats. From long-range screamers to intricate team goals through build-up play, our Gunners have demonstrated their ability to find the net in various ways, thrilling fans and keeping opponents on their toes throughout the 2024-25 campaign thus far.

Our girls certainly seem to have found their mojo, determination and shooting boots, under the interim management of Renee Slegers. Long may it continue into 2025 huh Gooners?

What would be your top 5 goal picks of this season so far? Have I missed any spectaculars?

Michelle M

