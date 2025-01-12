Arsenal Women “have to start exactly where we left off and get even better” says Russo

Arsenal versus Bristol City (FA Cup) on Sunday 12th: Finally, Arsenal women are back in action this weekend, and as they return, they’ve been challenged to get even better.

Before the winter break, our girls were in the form of their lives. Dare I say, they were one of the most in-form women’s teams in Europe with 10 wins and a draw since mid-October under Renee Slegers.

As we hope the girls pick up from where they left off, Alessia Russo has rallied her teammates to do one thing: continue their momentum and improve in the second half of the season. She believes they’ve reached the most critical period of their league campaign and must bring their A-game to do justice to their resurgence before the break.

“We have to start exactly where we left off and get even better,” Russo told the PA news agency.

“I think this is the massive part of the season, in the league, in the cups, in the Champions League, it’s when things become knockouts and the results really, really matter.

“We’ve put ourselves in good stead and we had a really good couple of months before Christmas, but it means nothing if we don’t continue this run.”

Our Gunner women have the League Cup, the Subway Cup, and the FA Cup to fight for. They also have the Champions League to compete in, having qualified for the quarters by topping Group C ahead of Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Valerenga.

Fighting for the league might have been a desire Gooners had for this season, but it is trickier with Chelsea holding a 7-point lead. The Blues will need to have a massive slip for our girls to overtake them. But after three consecutive third-place finishes, why can’t we finish in the top 2 this time around?

That said, while Alessia wants the team to get even better, she too needs to elevate her game. She was quite “explosive” and unplayable in November-December, having just been crowned WSL Player of the Month and also taking home the WSL Goal of the Month gong. Can she continue collecting those accolades and end up contending for the Player of the Season award?

Michelle M

