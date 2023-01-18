Arsenal Women have truly made Emirates their home – Why don’t Chelsea use Stamford Bridge?

Arsenal Women have made Emirates home – will Chelsea welcome Gunners to Stamford Bridge? by Michelle

This is actually a very good question if you think about it. Arsenal Women are singularly responsible for the last 3 of 5 record Barclays Women’s Super League attendances and set the current attendance record at 47,367 when they held the North London Derby at Emirates in September 2022, when Arsenal thrashed Tottenham 4-0. You can see the top ten attendances in the table below:

Arsenal Women have truly made the Emirates their home through this season, holding all of their UEFA Women’s Champions League home games at Emirates Stadium. Our Gunners also recorded an attendance of over 40,000 when Manchester United visited the Emirates in November. Only last weekend, on Sunday 15th January, when Arsenal welcomed Chelsea to Emirates 46,881 fans were in attendance for the event, which included a sold out away end for Chelsea fans.

At Emirates Stadium our Gunners were supported by a superb crowd which really put Chelsea under pressure in the first half. The Blues very rarely play at Stamford Bridge, whereas Arsenal Women are getting more and more used to playing in front of these large attendances. That has got to become an advantage over time. It will be interesting to see whether the reverse fixture could be moved from Chelsea’s Kingsmeadow to Stamford Bridge.

When Chelsea Women hosted Tottenham at Stamford Bridge the attendance was over 38,000 so the demand is certainly there.

Don’t you think the reverse WSL clash warrants Stamford Bridge as its venue? With interest in women’s football on such a major growth spurt, after Euro 2022, surely a big club like Chelsea should be actively supporting that growth, as Arsenal are?

By Michelle Maxwell

WATCH – Jonas Eidevall proud of his players after Arsenal’s brilliant performance against Champions Chelsea.

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….