Arsenal Women head to Washington for pre-season USA tour and friendlies against Spirit & Chelsea

The Arsenal Women’s team will be stationed in Washington, D.C. from August 15 to 26, where they will play friendly matches against the Washington Spirit from the National Women’s Soccer League and fellow Barclays Women’s Super League club, London rivals Chelsea.

Prior to our Gunners departure to the United States today, the squad spent the day in training at the Sobha Realty Training Centre. New signing Rosa Kafaji joined the team, as Jonas Eidevall and the coaching staff led training in the sunshine. Lotte Wubben-Moy & Alessia Russo (who previously studied together in the USA) tried to name as many states as they could:

It’s not long until we head to the USA! 👀 But how many states can @lottewubbenmoy and @alessiarusso7 name before we go? 🤔 Get your tickets for our US tour now 🇺🇸 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 15, 2024

Arsenal Women’s pre-season friendlies will take place at Audi Field on Sunday, August 18th and Sunday, August 25th respectively, with our Gunners training camp at George Mason University in Washington for their USA tour.

