Arsenal Women hit Tottenham for six with Miedema hat-trick bonus

Demolition derby day at Borehamwood!

And that is how you win a North London derby! Boys I hope you are watching and taking notes!

Despite a depleted Arsenal team injury wise, they pulled off a dominant display against a rather shellshocked Spurs side. With clear intensity and pressure from the off from all players, there really was going to be one outcome. And although we only had four subs on the bench Arsenal had one of the better performances of their season so far,

Scoring 15 goals in their first two games was rather impressive, but this game -although they all mean the same- was different, this one was for North London pride, this one cannot be beaten and on the day everything came together, everything fit, and the girls got what they deserved exposing Tottenham’s defensive weaknesses along the way for all three points.

It took Arsenal just three minutes to get off the mark, a goal by Katie McCabe, finding the top corner after a stunning curling free kick from the right-hand side. What power, and what a finish in off the post. Only six minutes later and we were 2-0 up and magical Miedema scored her record 50th goal in 50 games with a left footed shot to become the record top scorer in the WSL. Tottenham responded well to going 2-0 down though and Zinsberger made her first save on nine minutes to deny spurs a goal. Arsenal then went up another gear and on 14 minutes it was 3-0, Caitlin Foord firing in for her fourth goal in five games.

The goals kept coming and on 36 minutes it was 4-0, the goal coming from a resulting free kick where Miedema, from a tight angle and albeit from a slight deflection got her second and was chasing a hat-trick with 36 minutes played. But it only took her five more minutes to get it, Foord setting her up for our fifth goal of the game and Miedema’s third, into the break they went, 5-0 up. Astounding!

After the break the women picked up where they left off. But Spurs came into the game and won a rather soft penalty for a slight push on Leon, which I felt was harsh but up stepped ex Arsenal player Dean and Zinsberger for the first time this season guessed right and saved, the rebound could then only be hit over the bar, in what could be seen as karma, because it should not have been a penalty in the first place. But back came Arsenal on 64 minutes and it was 6-0, Foord with a rather scruffy goal for her second of the game. Yet again we lost the clean sheet, from a resulting corner which Zinsberger herself conceded, sub Leon got her head to the ball for a mere consolation for Tottenham.

After such an emphatic start, understandably Arsenal tired towards the end of the game but their impressive first half was enough for the 6-1 win and the three points to help them maintain their 100% start to the WSL. Moving forward despite the injuries, if they continue like this in the WSL then it will only be a matter of time before the title comes back to North London and with record breaker Miedema in their side, anything is possible.

If only the men had the same intensity and spirit against City yesterday as the women did against Spurs, then they may too have grinded out a win in such an emphatic way. Gooners?

Shenel Osman