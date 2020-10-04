Arsenal women humbled by Man City in FA Cup Semi final

It was a case of so near and yet so far in a match that saw the 14-time winners v current defending champions go head to head!

Arsenal women fell to their first defeat of the season on Thursday evening, falling just short of their 15th FA Cup final and getting knocked out in the semi-finals by Manchester City!

City were on the front foot from kick off and it was clear to see it was going to be an uphill battle when they went 1-0 up on 18 minutes after a free kick from Steph Houghton. An amazing technique got the ball up and over the wall and Steph bent it into the net to deservedly help City take the lead.

It took Arsenal until the 26th minute to even get into the City box but they cleared their lines well and it looked like it wasn’t going to be our night as sloppy and slow play was getting us nowhere. But we piled on some good pressure and got the equaliser on 38 minutes and what a goal it was! An up and over dunk from outside the box from who else, Jordan Nobbs, landed over the keepers head and into the back of the net for 1-1.

Arsenal didn’t have time to celebrate or settle though as it took City two minutes to take the lead again, Sam Mewis getting her first goal for the club after some sloppy defending to put them 2-1 up!

It can be said that City were deserved winners after Arsenal were pretty unrecognisable. Either that or City just got the tactics right. Because Arsenal were pretty poor for most of the game despite having some glimpses of potential. And quality did show on the night, Sue Smith predicted it right as City ran out 2-1 winners and will meet Everton in the final of the FA Cup that will take place on November the first at Wembley.

I guess we can’t win them all but at least we still hold the record! Gooners?

Shenel Osman