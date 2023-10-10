Arsenal Women in for another blockbuster game against Villa, at Emirates

Arsenal Women in for another blockbuster game against Villa by Daisy

Arsenal Women will again be playing at The Emirates this weekend for the game week three of The Women’s Super League on Sunday as we take on Aston Villa. After a late come back against Manchester United last weekend that saw us grab a much-needed point in the dying seconds of the game, Arsenal Women will be motivated to get their season back on track.

Arsenal Women have confirmed over 30,000 tickets have already been sold for Sunday’s clash at the Emirates via Arsenal Women’s official Twitter site, making it again a huge crowd supporting our women in London.

Another huge clash at Emirates Stadium this weekend against Villa… And 30,000 tickets have already been sold 👏 Let’s continue this incredible support, Gooners ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 9, 2023

Playing at The Emirates is one thing but playing in front of 30,000+ people is something else. Recently our support for our women’s team has been incredible, smashing the WSL attendance record with an attendance of 54,115 in our opening game against Liverpool, Arsenal fans really do show up for their team unlike anyone else.

Coming away defeated in our first game at The Emirates against Liverpool should be huge motivation for our women and they will no doubt want to get back to winning ways and with a huge crowd supporting them, I have no doubt we can do it.

Aston Villa have had a difficult start to the season also, having also played against both Manchester United and Liverpool already, but walked away defeated in both and sit 11th on the table. Arsenal Women are looking the favourites to win, having only lost one game against Villa Women in the six matches we’ve played against each other in the WSL, winning five and drawing only once, also beating Villa 3-0 in the playoffs of The FA Women’s League Cup.

A big match for our women and a chance to get our season started properly, we really need the three points and the confidence that comes with winning to get us going again and hopefully Sunday will be the perfect game for that. If you’re able, get down to The Emirates and support our women in what looks to be another huge crowd.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Do you think we will get the win? Will we be painting London red on Sunday?

Daisy Mae

