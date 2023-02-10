Arsenal and Chelsea Women in supremacy battle in the Vitality Cup, the Conti Cup Final amd the WSL

Arsenal Women in silverware race with Chelsea in Vitality Cup round and Conti Cup Final by Michelle

Arsenal Women reached the FA Women’s Conti Cup Final after beating current holders Manchester City 1-0 on Wednesday. They will face Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final after Chelsea beat West Ham 7-0 in their semi-final last night. The final will take place at Crystal Palace ground Selhurst Park on Sunday 5th March, kick-off 15:00 UK. What an exciting Final that is set to be! Tickets for the event are available to purchase here.

Before the Conti Cup Final, Arsenal were drawn to face current holders Chelsea in the fifth round proper of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup on Sunday 26th February, kick-off 14:00. The match will be held at Kings Meadow. Tickets for the event have sold out already.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also locked in a race for the Barclays Women’s Super League title which is very tight at the top.

After Arsenal’s Wednesday night 1-0 defeat of Manchester City in the Conti Cup semi-final at Meadow Park Arsenal face Manchester City again on Saturday away at Academy Stadium.

All of Arsenal’s upcoming matches are MUST WIN if they are to keep their title race hopes alive and if they are to start adding some more modern silverware to their already quite substantial stash.

Arsenal have not won the Conti Cup since 2018 whereas Chelsea won the Cup in both 2019-20 and 2020-21 before Manchester City reclaimed the cup last year. Arsenal however, have won the cup a record 5 times..

Arsenal have won the Vitality Women’s FA Cup a record 14 times, their last win however was 2016 when Danielle Carter’s goal gave them victory over London rivals Chelsea at Wembley, the Final venue since 2015. Chelsea are the current holders and Arsenal will very much be hoping to re-write history this year under Jonas Eidevall.

Arsenal and Chelsea also qualified top of their groups to reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals, so both teams very much have the European Crown in their sights. Arsenal won the championship in 2007 whilst Chelsea have never won the cup, though they reached the final in 2021 being beaten to the title by Barcelona..

Things couldn’t be tighter between these 2 teams and we’re about to see exactly what they are both made of in the coming weeks, that’s for sure!

Looks like our Gunners are battling the Blues on every front in the coming weeks and months, in our race for silverware..

Who do you think is going to come up trumps?

Michelle Maxwell

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….