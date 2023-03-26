Arsenal Women in top form ahead of crucial Champions League clash

The Arsenal women did what was expected of them this weekend, painting London red by winning the North London derby and beating Tottenham Hotspurs 5-1.

Arsenal had to prove themselves this weekend after a midweek disappointment; they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Arsenal came to the NLD clash having been frustrated when they played Bayern by the fact that they had created a lot of chances but failed to capitalise on them.

The rallying call for Arsenal after a disappointing night in Munich was to get them goals, and as a sign that they are a team with goals, they made sure to get them in plenty against Spurs. Stina Blacksteinus (5), Caitlin Foord (29, 70), Kim Little (65th) from a penalty, Frida Maanum (76) scored Arsenal’s 5 goals, and Bethany England (38) scored Spurs only goal from a penalty.

If Arsenal’s dominant win over Spurs can’t convince you they are ready for Bayern Munich this coming week, then Eidevall’s words should. After the Spurs win, Eidevall, speaking to the media as quoted by Arse Blog, spoke on the importance of pushing his girls to attack from the first minute, saying: “That is good; hopefully we go into Wednesday’s game with a good level of self-confidence, and we should have that.

“Against Chelsea in the Conti Cup, we were very strong; then, against Liverpool and Reading, we were very good; our second-half performance against Bayern was very, very good; and now, here today also strong. This is not a team who have only had one or two strong performances; we are building good momentum coming into these games against Bayern Munich and City. Now it is up to us to execute.”

Bayern Munich are up for a disappointing night at the Emirates, believe that!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

