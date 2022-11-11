Arsenal Women Internationals – Who is playing who, and when

Arsenal Women November internationals: who’s playing who and when By Michelle

In October I reported on the Women’s World Cup finals and which Arsenal players are set to face-off in the group draw. Ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup which will take place in Australia and New Zealand next summer, several of our Gunners are back with their national teams for a series of international friendlies over the next seven days.

First up today, November 11th, are Arsenal’s goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger and defender Laura Wienroither with their Austrian teammates as they take on Italy at 4.30 pm (UK).

Next up today are Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti and defender Noelle Maritz who will represent Switzerland against Denmark, with kick-off at 6 pm (UK).

Arsenal midfielder Mana Iwabuchi will face forward Beth Mead and defender Lotte Wubben-Moy’s Lionesses for England v Japan at 7 pm (UK). Jordan Nobbs was called up by England Manager Sarina Wiegman but the midfielder has since returned to Arsenal for evaluation on an injury picked up when Arsenal beat Leicester 4-0 away at King Power Stadium last weekend. Iwabuchi is back in action for Japan against Spain on November 15th.

Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum will be hoping her fantastic form for Arsenal continues into international duty, as she represents Norway against France today.

Four days later, England and Norway will meet for the first time since the Lionesses’ 8-1 win at this summer’s Euros tournament. Kick-off on November 15th is at 7 pm (UK).

Arsenal Forward Stina Blackstenius is back with the Swedish national team. Arsenal’s new summer signing, forward Lina Hurtig, also received a call-up for Sweden but had to pull out due to an injury picked up against Leicester City.

Blackstenius and her compatriots will come up against Arsenal defender Steph Catley and forward Caitlin Foord with the rest of the Matildas in Melbourne as Australia host the Swedish national team. You’ll need to set your alarms Gooners if you want to watch that match live on November 12th. Kick-off is at 3.45 am (UK)!

Arsenal’s Aussie duo will be back on the pitch on November 15th against Thailand at 8.30 am (UK).

Arsenal winger Katie McCabe and the Republic of Ireland will face Morocco on November 14th.

Just Arsenal are at Pinatar Arena this afternoon, readying ourselves for tonight’s match between England’s Lionesses and Japan. Join Just Gooner Women on Twitter for action / updates on the match!

There was rain in Spain today (for the first time in months) but looks like the sun is coming back out to play for our Gunners, ahead of today’s matches.

Michelle Maxwell

