Arsenal Women internationals: Williamson & Cooney-Cross score on 50th cap!

Wolverhampton, England, March 31st 2024: Caitlin Foord 19 Arsenal, Steph Catley and Kyra Cooney-Cross 32 Arsenal celebrate their victory of the Final during the ceremony prior to the Womens FA Continental Tyres League Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England. Daniela Porcelli / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xDanielaxPorcellix/xSPPx spp-en-DaPoSp-20240331-DP201104

The WSL returns this weekend, with Arsenal’s WSL clash with Manchester United Women but before then, here’s what our Gunner have been up to, with their national teams, on the international duty.

When England’s women clashed with South Africa in a friendly on Tuesday, Beth Mead and Leah Williamson started and played 73 minutes of that game. Leah scored in a game, which was her 50th appearance for the Lionesses. Alessia Russo didn’t start but made a 29-minute cameo appearance.

In Ireland’s dead rubber Euro qualifier round 1 clash against Georgia, Katie McCabe started and played 73 minutes in her side’s 3-0 win. Unfortunately, our girl missed a penalty in the first half but scored in the second half to assure her Irish side’s place in the Euro qualifier playoffs.

Frida Maanum dazzled in Norway’s 9-0 win against Albania in the second leg of round 1 of the 2025 Euro qualifiers. In the 66 minutes she was on the pitch, she scored 4 goals. Like Ireland, her Norway side booked a spot in the Euro qualifier play-offs.

Arsenal Matilda’s trio Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord, and Steph Catley all played each minute of Australia’s 2-1 friendly win over Germany. Kyra scored a banger in her 50th Matildas appearance. Catley, from a corner, assisted Australia’s winner. Foord didn’t score or assist but won the most duels (10) in that game.

Emily Fox featured in the USA’s friendly clash with Argentina. She didn’t start but made a 30-minute cameo as the US side thrashed the Argentine women 3-0.

As Switzerland beat France 2-1 Lia Walti captained her sided for the full 90 minutes in that friendly win.

Due to personal reasons, Mariona Caldentey missed Spain’s 1-1 friendly draw with Italy, but Laia Codina started that game and played 75 minutes of it.

Stina Blackstenius started and scored in Sweden’s 8-0 victory against Luxembourg, in the second leg of their round 1 Euro qualifier, playing 59 minutes of that game. Rosa Kafaji started on the bench but came on for a 31-minute cameo. Like Ireland and Norway, Sweden will be in the Euro qualifier play-offs.

Unfortunately, Kathrine Kuhl didn’t start as Denmark lost 2-1 to the Netherlands. She came off the bench for a 27-minute cameo in that friendly. While Kuhl was on the losing side, Daphne van Domselaar was on the winning side, playing 90 minutes as her Dutch side beat Denmark.

Manuela Zinsberger played every minute of Austria’s 2-1 victory against Slovenia in the second leg of round 1 of the Euro qualifiers. Her Austrian side, like Ireland, Norway, and Sweden, advances to the Euro qualifier play-offs.

Fortunately, no Gunner Women stars sustained an injury while on international duty. I bet they’ll be fired up for the clash with Manchester United Women on Sunday.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….