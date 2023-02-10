Arsenal boss Eidevall believes Man City Women return willl be won with “small margins, small details”

Arsenal Women Eidevall pre-Manchester City Presser “small margins, small details” by Michelle

Arsenal Women travel to the Academy Stadium tomorrow, Saturday 11th February, to take on Manchester City Women, for the second time in three days. Away ticket allocation for the match is sold out but you will be able to watch live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30PM UK.

We know everything we need to know about each other after Wednesday night’s Conti Cup semi-final clash, which Arsenal won in the third minute of thirty minutes extra time. OR DO WE?

Both teams want to win Saturday’s WSL clash, with a passion. A win for Arsenal in Wednesday’s battle certainly does not make Saturday’s battle any easier to predict, but Eidevall has it under control, saying It’s gonna be a good guessing game for them. I think that’s also part of the reason why it’s important to have two different systems to make it harder for opponents to prepare for us. Because if we know how we can use it, the opponents will never know for sure when we’ll decide to use one or the other.

But it’s about understanding that it’s going to be a really even game on Saturday as well. It’s going to be small margins, small details just like it was tonight.. But by no means is it going to be easy. It’s going to be super hard.

I agree with Eidevall, SUPER HARD indeed.. Being humble is, of course, important but so too is belief and our Gunners have got it!

COYGW!!

