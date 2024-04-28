Arsenal Women just need to keep on winning at Everton today

Arsenal’s women will face Everton this afternoon at Walton Hall Park.

After dropping out of the title fight and confirming their place in the top three, our Gunners’ game against Everton will be the last chance to end on a strong note. During his press conference prior to the Everton encounter, Eidevall acknowledged this: “Top performances, that’s what we can control. We need to go game by game; we need to build on the performances that we have played before. And if we can treat each one of these games individually and have good performances, then I’m sure we will have good results as well. And then we can look ourselves in the mirror and say we did everything we could.”

This match has always ended with an Arsenal women’s victory. Arsenal only lost against the Merseyside club once, in the 2011 WSL season, when they won the league with 32 points. But, since that setback, our Arsenal ladies have gone 20 games unbeaten in this fixture, with Everton managing only one draw (in 2012).

According to Jonas Eidevall, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Kyra Cooney-Cross are back in contention for the game. Eidevall said, “No fresh concerns. Players are able to come back. I think we’re in a positive trend since the Bristol game, so we were able to welcome back players to the Leicester game. And we have a few more coming back in for contention. So that’s good, but no players dropping out.”

Hopefully, come Sunday, our Gunner women will continue their bright form; they’ve won four in a row, keeping three consecutive clean sheets. We just need to keep on winning!

COYGW!

Michelle