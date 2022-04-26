Arsenal Women keeping the pressure on Chelsea in the title race

Arsenal win again! by Shenel

It was another round of must win fixtures for Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal women over the weekend.

Having seen Chelsea Women sweep away Tottenham in the earlier game after coming back from behind, the pressure was back on the Arsenal.

But the women did not disappoint, and they too managed to brush their opponents away in a 3-0 win against 10th placed Everton which now puts the pressure back on to Chelsea.

Things were looking like it would be 100% perfect for Arsenal after Spurs had scored early on and Chelsea had keeper Berger sent off, but despite being one player down Emma Hayes’ team managed to finish the game as 3-1 winners and claim top spot, which put them four points ahead of Arsenal before our game.

So Arsenal took to the pitch knowing anything less than a win would push the title that little bit further away.

And as they do in most, but not all, games they started with purpose and started very brightly, pushing for a goal, although that didn’t come until the 43rd minute courtesy of Caitlin Foord who found the bottom of the net from a tight angle after a delicious overhead pass by Leah Williamson.

It wasn’t until 22 minutes into the second half we had our lead doubled, Beth Mead getting on the scoresheet too after a Vivianne Miedema assist, and who else but sub Jordan Nobbs, who came on and deservedly found the back of the net after an assist from Beth Mead.

And 3-0 is how it remained as we racked up another three points to keep that pressure on Chelsea and bring the gap back down to one.

Although, for now all is going to plan for Chelsea, they are winning and doing their job and it seems pointless for our women, but we can only pray that Chelsea slip up and drop points because that is all it will take as long as we continue to win.

For now it is in Chelsea’s hands not ours and they will not be dropping points easily but after such a good start to the season and strong, well what seems like a strong, end Arsenal do deserve to claim back that title. Hopefully it is only a matter of weeks before they can!

Heres hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_