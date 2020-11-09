Arsenal Women knocked off Top by late goal from Man United (plus video)

Arsenal had a great start the Womens Super League this season with five straight wins, but we hadn’t actually met any of our main rivals up to now.

That changed yesterday as we came up against Man United, who were also unbeaten but were two points behind after drawing with Chelsea in their opening game.

With home advantage United were in confident mood and our defence was twice as busy as our opponents, but we managed to hold our right up until the 83rd minute, when this well-worked goal from Ella Toone finally broke the deadlock…

What a way to win the match, @ellatoone99!@ManUtdWomen 🆚 @ArsenalWFC 📺 Highlights & Full Match on the FA Player! 👇 — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) November 9, 2020

Arsenal will be desperate to bounce back next week against another one of our biggest rivals, Chelsea, who beat us 4-1 in the Cup. At least we will be at home and have most of our injured players back, but if we suffer another defeat we will drop further away from the top…