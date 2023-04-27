Arsenal Women know how to rack up those kilometres on the pitch! by Michelle

Just how many kilometres does the average top flight footballer run per match? A lot, is the short answer! Midfielders run the most (10.6 km per match on average), while centre backs the least (9.2 km). Wingers cover the greatest distance both in high intensity (932 m) and when sprinting (211 m). In these cases too, the lowest figures were measured for centre backs.

It’s therefore no surprise then that Lia Walti & Frida Maanum, both midfielders for Arsenal, have covered more distance than their teammates in the UEFA Women’s Champions League this season, as per the official Arsenal tweet below.

No one has covered more distance in the @UWCL this season than @liawaelti (34.2km) and @FMaanum (34.1km) 🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/DVB9JoXFmM — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 24, 2023

Our Gunners are about to get more UWCL kilometres under their belts in the coming few days, as they are back in action on 1st May at Emirates stadium. Arsenal welcome Wolfsburg to London on Monday 1st May for the 2nd leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final – the winner of this match will secure a place at the Final in Eindhoven on. In the 1st leg, played away at Wolfsburg last week, Arsenal came from 2-0 down to manage a 2-2 draw against the German giants, therefore Monday’s match starts from a balanced position.

Over 50,000 tickets have been sold for Monday’s semi-final, which kicks off at 17:45 UK. Tickets are still available to purchase here but you’d better be quick!

Our Gunners remain the only UK team to have won the UEFA Women’s Champions League, though that was back in 2007. This is the first UWCL semi-final that Arsenal have reached in 10 years, and with Eidevall and his super squad (even though plagued by injuries to key players) our Gunners might just make it to the Final for the first time since 2007. And, even better, they may just walk away with the silverware!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….