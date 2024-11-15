Arsenal Women legend Alex Scott is favourite to replace Gary Linneker on MOTD – She deserves it on merit

Arsenal legend Alex Scott is the bookies favourite to be the host of Match of The Day next season after Gary Lineker’s contract extension did not include the programme he’s hosted for 25 years.

The former Gunner is already part of the BBC family having led several shows, yet not for the first time has faced online backlash being accused of only being on the short list because of her gender and race.

While most broadcasters won’t admit it publicly, several appointments have been made over the years to tick various PR boxes.

Of course, I agree that a person should be hired based on their skillset and not what they look like and if that was the sentiment behind the likes of Joey Barton’s stance then fine. Yet it’s wrong to assume that females can’t offer anything to the product or that there are not positives to having as much different representation of people as possible on the screens.

It can only be a bonus if a young girl is inspired by having another role model to relate to. Many have them and we have seen the numbers in that demographic grow.

Some women, without question, have been employed based on gender and it’s not sexist if you’re not a fan of a male or female’s body of work.

For example, Eni Aluko has her critics not based on gender or colour of skin but quite simply because she is a poor pundit who makes a lot of mistakes.

Yet she doesn’t reflect a whole gender no different to Alan Shearer being dull doesn’t mean other males in the studios can’t be charismatic.

It’s unfair on the likes of Alex Scott for it to be assumed the only merit her vacancy would have been a corporation agenda.

In reality, after playing right back she’s worked hard to learn a new craft and master it. Even more difficult with every milestone met with accusations that she gets preferable treatment.

While still playing, she studied for a degree in Broadcasting and Journalism. She worked her way up taking minor roles with the BBC and Sky Sports before reaching the level of punditry at World Cups and on Super Sunday.

While some will point to Football Focus getting cancelled under her watch, that was a dated concept that struggled to compete with other content you can get on demand.

The biggest compliment I can give her analysis is that when she speaks about Arsenal, I don’t see gender or race.

Shouldn’t that be the case in 2024?

Dan

