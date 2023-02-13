Arsenal Women legend Jordan Nobbs scores hat-trick for Villa. Why did Gunners let her go? (+Video)

Arsenal Women legend Jordan Nobbs scores hat-trick for Villa. Why did Gunners let her go? by Michelle

On Sunday Aston Villa travelled to Brighton & Hove Albion, walking away with a 2-6 WSL win, with Arsenal legend Jordan Nobbs scoring a hat-trick.

The day before our beloved Arsenal travelled to Academy Stadium to take on Man City in the WSL and walked away defeated 2-1, with the only goal scored from a Rafaelle Souza header.

Eidevall brought in two young international midfielders in the January transfer window but lost two experienced midfielders in the process in Arsenal Legend Jordan Nobbs (transferred to Villa) and Japanese international Mana Iwabuchi (on loan to Tottenham). But Arsenal were unable to secure a prolific striker within the transfer window and that is hurting them severely, after the loss of Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema who scored 66% of Arsenal’s goals last season, to ACL injuries.

After this weekend of football, see what the WSL table looks like now, with Arsenal in a lowly 4th, only 6 points in front of 5th place Aston Villa!:

See Jordan Nobbs hat-trick in these video highlights:

What are Arsenal going to do? They seem deflated, disorganised, unmotivated.. what are your thoughts?

Where do our Gunners go from here??

Michelle Maxwell

