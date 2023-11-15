Arsenal Women legends have earned their places in prestigious WSL Hall of Fame

Arsenal Women legends, Anita Asante and Ellen White, have recently earned their places in the prestigious Women’s Super League Hall of Fame, acknowledging their remarkable contributions to the sport.

The inception of the WSL Hall of Fame occurred in 2021, coinciding with the league’s 10th-anniversary season. Joining esteemed football figures like Kelly Smith, Rachel Yankey, Karen Carney, Katie Chapman, and Fara Williams, our former Gunners Asante and White were bestowed with this distinguished honour.

Commencing her football journey in north London during the late 1990s, Asante’s impact was monumental, accumulating 160 appearances and securing 12 major trophies during her tenure as a first-team player. Notable achievements in her illustrious career include a UEFA Women’s Cup, five league titles, four FA Cups, and two League Cups. Asante, who is now bid farewell to her playing days at Aston Villa last season, receiving a heartfelt guard of honor during her final match at Meadow Park. On receiving this honour, Asante said:

“Young girls – especially girls of colour – can think ‘I can do that, I can play on the world stage, win trophies and impact the game in the future’.

“It’s about being a visible role model. I’ve never taken this role lightly. It comes with responsibility.”

On the other hand, Ellen White, a prolific England striker, made a lasting mark during her 2010 to 2013 stint as a Gunner. With 72 appearances and an impressive tally of 39 goals in three seasons, White played a pivotal role in securing the inaugural WSL title in 2011. Her contributions also led to another WSL trophy in the subsequent season, along with two FA Cups and two League Cups.

“We’re hopefully changing societal sexism. It’s still got a long way to go – we’re still trying to smash down doors, aren’t we?” she added.

“But it is moving in the right direction. It’s all about that visibility. It’s going in an incredible trajectory.”

This dynamic duo were officially inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside the iconic Lionesses legend, Jill Scott, at a special ceremony held at the National Football Museum.

Congratulations to our former Gunners!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….