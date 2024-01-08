Arsenal Women, like the men, will wear white for ‘No More Red’ in Sunday’s FA Cup tie

Arsenal Women have been in Portugal for their pre-season warm weather training. Our Gunners played a pre-season friendly against dutch-side Feyenoord Women yesterday (7th January), debuting this season’s 3rd kit, which you can see in the photo below. Oh, and our Gunners won 3-0 against Feyenoord!

The Arsenal Women squad are now heading back to London to prepare for their Women’s FA Cup match against Watford Women. The match will be held at Meadow Park on Sunday 14th January, kick-off 13:00 UK. Tickets are already SOLD OUT for the fixture but you can watch the match live on FA Player.

Arsenal Women will be sporting the all-white football kit on 14th January 2024, in support of the No More Red campaign. No More Red is an initiative between Arsenal and adidas where adidas support the long-standing work being done by Arsenal in the Community to keep young people safe from knife crime and youth violence. See Leah sporting the ALL WHITE kit below:

The one-off kit will not go on sale, but will instead be awarded to individuals who are making a positive difference in the community.

The Arsenal men’s team sported the white kit last night, when they lost 0-2 to Liverpool FC, at Emirates Stadium. Liverpool put our men’s team out of the FA Cup in the 3rd round, with that win.

Hopefully our Arsenal Women’s luck will be far better than our men’s, when we take on Watford at Meadow Park on Sunday Gooners!

Our Gunners are progressing well in the Women’s FA League Cup, finishing top of their group and progressing to the next round. I’m hoping for some real magic on the pitch on Sunday – what about you, are you expecting a show?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

