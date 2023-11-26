Arsenal Women linked with yet another Matilda

What’s great about Jonas Eidevall is that he isn’t hesitant to add quality to his squad. He had a fantastic transfer window this summer. Laia Codina, Amanda Ilestedt, Cloe Lacasse, Kyra Cooney-Cross, and Alessia Russo were all signed. These five newcomers have already demonstrated class and have impressed thus far.

Arsenal’s women’s team is stronger, and Jonas Eidevall has a lot of options for his team. Last season, injuries hampered the Gunner women, and important players were forced to miss crucial games, which was frustrating.

That said, the winter transfer window will be here before we know it. All eyes will be on who Eidevall adds to his team in order to improve his chances of winning the WSL.

Charlotte Grant, a fullback for the Australia Matildas and Vittsjo GIK, has already been identified as a potential January arrival.

Eidevall appears to have taken notice of the 22-year-old. The Swedish tactician must be looking at the fact that the Australian defender is good with both feet and feels she might come in handy if, once she joins, injuries strike at defense. He must regard her as a McCabe-like player capable of having the same impact on his squad.

For what it’s worth… There’s lots of interest from the WSL in Australia defender Charlotte Grant. Among the clubs sources tell me have shown interest are Tottenham, Arsenal & West Ham. https://t.co/5Iyx6FUYzn — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) November 24, 2023

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will make a bid for Grant based on their current interest. I hope they do, because it will be another fantastic player joining the band to help Arsenal continue their rebuild as they strive to have the best squad in the WSL.

The Matildas’ head coach complimented Grant earlier this year, implying she’s the type of player with grit who’s very committed and what every team needs.

“Look at Charli Grant’s journey. She had zero caps when I came on board,” said Gustavsson as per the Women’s Game.

“Since day one, when she struggled a bit at international football, which is natural because the tempo is much higher than she’s used to, she’s shown the right mindset and really represents a lot of things in this team— the grit.

“She was put in the stands in (Swedish club) Rosengard, not even in their game day roster, and then gets loaned out to Vittsjo, yet look at what she does now against England away—that grit and commitment to always get one day better.

“I’m so happy for her, and she represents a lot of what this team stands for.”

Do you think Grant would be a good addition to Eidevall’s squad?

Michelle Maxwell

