Arsenal Women & Lioness star Russo voted one of the best forwards in the world

Arsenal Women’s England international Alessia Russo earns prestigious spot in FIFPRO World XI for 2023 at The Best FIFA Football Awards, held on Monday night in London.

The FIFPRO World XI is a coveted annual accolade that spotlights the top footballers of the current era. This award is determined through a voting process involving fellow players, and the 2023 edition encompasses performances spanning from August 1, 2022, to August 20, 2023.

During this period, Alessia played a pivotal role in propelling England to the final of the Women’s World Cup, marking a historic achievement for the nation. Her noteworthy contributions came after joining Arsenal from Manchester United earlier in the summer, demonstrating both her individual prowess and team-oriented excellence.

The prestigious ceremony, FIFA’s equivalent of the Ballon d’Or, took place at the Hammersmith Apollo, and Alessia was not alone in the spotlight. Six of her England teammates – Mary Earps, Alex Greenwood, Lucy Bronze, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, and Lauren James – also earned their places in the esteemed FIFPRO World XI.

Joining this remarkable lineup were Aitana Bonmati and Olga Carmona of world champions Spain, Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, and USA legend Alex Morgan, forming a stellar assembly of global football talent.

A special mention goes to Amanda Ilestedt, another Arsenal summer recruit celebrated for her commendable performances at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Although she was nominated as one of the 23 finalists, Amanda did not secure a spot in the final team.

2023 FIFA FIFPRO WOMEN’S WORLD 11

Goalkeeper

Mary Earps (Manchester United, England)

Defenders

Lucy Bronze (Barcelona, England)

Olga Carmona (Real Madrid, Spain)

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England)

Midfielders

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain)

Ella Toone (Manchester United, England)

Keira Walsh (Barcelona, England)

Forwards

Lauren James (Chelsea, England)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia)

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave, USA)

Alessia Russo (Manchester United/Arsenal, England)

“It’s amazing. It still feels a bit surreal,” said Alessia at the awards ceremony. “It means so much to be recognised by your teammates.

“It makes it 10 times nicer that it’s from the players you work with every day and want to please. To be voted by them makes it feel even more special.

“Honouring women’s football is really nice and special to do it in front of so many people at an awards like FIFA Best. It was really cool to highlight that.”

Congratulations, Alessia Russo, on this well-deserved recognition and to all the exceptional athletes who have etched their names in football history through their remarkable performances.

Michelle Maxwell

