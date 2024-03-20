Arsenal Women loanee Gio shines at Madrid CFF, scoring hat-trick against Villarreal in Spain’s Liga F

21 year old Gio Queiroz signed for Arsenal Women back in September 2022, from Barcelona Feminini. Gio then moved out on a loan-deal to Everton Women, where she scored her 1st WSL goal ,in December 2022. Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall then recalled Gio back to Arsenal, in January 2023, when our Gunners were going through a nightmare with squad injuries.

Phew! That’s a lot of activity in her first year with Arsenal.. The Brazilian youngster was then supposed to move out on a loan-deal, with Tottenham & Atletico Madrid being linked, but a loan-deal did not materialise. Jonas Eidevall then issued an important update on Gio’s situation in November 2023, confirming that Gio was not registered to play within Arsenal’s 25-strong squad.. Arsenal then announced, in January 2024, that Gio would move out on a loan-deal to Madrid CFF – the club where Gio started her professional footballing career at the age of just 15.

Well, after all that, it would seem that young Gio is certainly settling in, and Madrid CFF are getting the best out of Gio now. She scored a hat-trick in Madrid CFF’s last outing against Villareal. Indeed, she has scored four goals in the six games in which she has played, in four of them as a starter! Watch Gio in action below.

What do you think of young Gio’s success back on Spanish soil?

Michelle M

