Arsenal Women loanee won’t play for Everton in WSL clash with Gunners

Arsenal Women returned from the break with a bang, defeating Watford 5-1 in the Women’s FA Cup 4th round last weekend. There was a lot to take away from the game, and one of them was the young Gunners impressing as they played for Watford, against their parent club. Jonas Eidevall had the option of excluding Michelle Agyemang, Laila Harbert, and Katie Reid from facing his team, but he chose to let them play. It was great to see the trio play and show their growth.

Yes, Agyemang, Harbert, and Reid, who are on loan at Watford, were allowed to play against their parent club last weekend but Kathrine Kuhl, who is on loan to Everton for the remainder of this season, will not play against her parent club Arsenal on Saturday, at Meadow Park.

The reason she is not playing is due to FA restrictions. Even so, the parent club has the authority to decide whether the player is eligible to play against them, and so Arsenal Women didn’t allow her to. I don’t know about you, but I see why Jonas doesn’t want her to play. Everton are on a different level than Watford; he doesn’t want to make them stronger.

I’m with Eidevall on that one and it’s the right decision, in my opinion. In Kuhl’s debut with Everton she got an assist in the 20 minutes she was on the pitch!

