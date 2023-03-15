Arsenal Women looked out of the title race but are now “super-focused”

With three consecutive victories, the Arsenal women may be back to their best this season. Before the February International break, Arsenal appeared to have called it quits on the season.

They were playing well but were unable to kill off games like the 1-1 draw at Chelsea in January, the barren stalemate against West Ham on Feb 5th, as well as the Manchester City 2-1 league defeat and the Chelsea FA Cup exit.

But, after appearing to struggle, things suddenly snapped less than two weeks ago when they easily defeated Chelsea 3-1 in the Continental Cup Final, then 48 hours later they demolished Liverpool 2-0, and then on Sunday they “schooled” Reading 4-0.

Three is a trend, and it appears Arsenal, who have won three of their last three games, have discovered their winning recipe. So, what has really aided Arsenal’s return to form? Leah Williamson has suggested that the closeness within the Arsenal team may be the secret to their success. She claims that the Arsenal team has been so close that all they needed to do was click. Speaking on Arsenal.com, Williamson said, “You know us as a team: we’re the tightest. One of the tightest I’ve ever played in, but sometimes you just need to click out there, and I think you’re seeing that at the minute. It’s not a tangible thing, it’s just something that you feel.

“Everyone’s just super focused, and the energy, that high. When you’re like that, you have to just take advantage of it.”

Being close helps a team be coherent, and as one, they can play for each other.

Where Arsenal are, 5 points within the top of the league with a game in hand on the two Manchester clubs, they can still be ambitious to fight for the WSL, so why not?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

