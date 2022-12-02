Arsenal Women need to get back to winning ways as they face Everton tomorrow

Arsenal Women looking to get back to winning ways as they face Everton tomorrow By Michelle

Tomorrow, Arsenal take on Everton at Meadow Park in their next Women’s Super League challenge. The match will not be televised on any major channels but you can watch the action live on Arsenal.com and the official app.

Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways following a 1-1 draw away at Juventus in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and a narrow 2-3 defeat to Manchester United at Emirates Stadium last month.

Things are tight at the top of the WSL table with reigning champions Chelsea at the top of the table, though they have played an extra game, and Arsenal and Man United hot on their heels in 2nd and 3rd positions.

The #BarclaysWSL table after this weekends fixtures! 👀 pic.twitter.com/PqptA4Jjyz — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) November 20, 2022

Shebahn Aherne and Adrian Clarke will be hosting Breakdown Live coverage and analysis from 1.30pm onwards, with the match kicking off at 2pm UK. Join Arsenal.com for live footage and commentary.

A win in this match is critical to our Gunners, to maintain their position in the league table and to get back to that winning feeling once again. They’ve had a over a week to rest, recharge and train between their last UWCL and the match tomorrow which is a rare occurrence in recent times. Arsenal have a gruelling back to back December schedule across the WSL and the UWCL, kicking off with this match tomorrow.

We eagerly await a team news update from Jonas Eidevall and are hoping for some positives, with the potential return from injury of some key players such as Leah Williamson and Lina Hurtig. We will update here as soon as any news reaches us.

This should be a great game as Everton try to get back to winning ways too, after recent defeats dropping them to 8th in the league table.

