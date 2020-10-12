Arsenal Women maintain winning League form in Brighton demolition

Double Dutch Courage from start to finish bags three points! by Shenel

Arsenal took on Brighton and Hove Albion on the weekend and what a game it was in Crawley in the latest round of Women’s Super League fixtures!

Only 10 minutes in and after a good tempo start from Brighton, Arsenal came into their own and into the game and got the breakthrough with a right footed shot into the near post and they were 1-0 up thanks to Vivienne Miedema.

This was more like the Arsenal women’s team we are used to. Flowing moves, pressure and interceptions, and despite a few scares in the first five minutes they came into the game and never looked back. Clearly, as it was 2-0 on 36 minutes after one of those flowing moves ended up at the feet of Danielle Van De Donk who fired into the back of the net. After an impressive first half we went into the break 2-0 up and looking comfortable.

Arsenal came out in the second half picking up where they left off and on 47 minutes a Jen Beattie header creeped over the line from a corner for 3-0 giving her her first goal of the season not long after returning from injury for the last three matches.

A sublime delivery from Miedema on the left flank into the centre of the box was then knocked into the back of the net for 4-0 on 81 minutes by sub Wubben-moy. Deep into injury time it was 5-0 on 92 minutes. Just another day at the office for Miedema Starting and finishing the scoring with an assist in between, she got her brace and Arsenal’s fifth, that predatory finish we are so used to seeing from her.

Swiss international Malin gut got her first league start for us, 17 year old ruby mace made her debut for us and all in all it was a much better and positive performance from our girls, one we know they are capable of whoever they play. They controlled the midfield, defended well, and our keeper Zinsbweger even got a clean sheet.

After the way we played it was nice to get a more comfortable win which could have been a lot more goals but for great defending from Brighton, and our clean sheet came from the lack of clinical ness from Brighton. So a good afternoon for our women, winning 5-0 and bagging the three points to help us go back on top of the WSL table to maintain our 100% start to the season.

Despite the injuries we have now and the fact that there of course is a lot more to do to improve, here’s hoping the games against Manchester City and Chelsea were just a blip in the road and the Brighton game performance is more of what we will be seeing from our girls moving forward. Gooners?

Shenel Osman