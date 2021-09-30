Arsenal Women make it great North London Derby Double

A Double win over Spurs keeps North London Red!

After the men’s emphatic 3-1 win over Tottenham at the Emirates over the weekend, the Arsenal women have continued the trend and followed suit by blowing the Tottenham women out of the water in their FA cup quarter final tie after a slight scare.

A comfortable 5-1 win in the derby, all without Vivianne Miedema, was never really in doubt although Tottenham got on the scoresheet three minutes in with a goal by Rachel Williams.

Arsenal then woke up 12 minutes later, and the goal-fest started with a beautiful goal from Mana Iwabuchi, an own goal by Asmita Ale and a Nikita Parris goal in the middle of a double from Caitlin Foord.

So by the 73rd minute the game was wrapped up and Arsenal’s quality shone through where the game was only going to go one way.

Even though Jonas Eidevall made 8 changes from the team that faced Manchester City last week, the referees stats will show that the Gunners Ladies have a 100% win record this season, with eight wins out of eight in all competitions, and Miedema and Mead have got seven goals between them in our three League games played.

So, yet another win for Jonas means that our women are now comfortably in the FA Cup semi-finals and will face Brighton.

Both teams have away games when attention turns to the Women’s Super League on the weekend. Arsenal face a trip to Aston Villa on Saturday where they will be looking to maintain top-spot whereas second-placed Tottenham play newly promoted Leicester.

Attentions then turn to the women’s Champions League and Arsenal face a mouthwatering tie against current holders Barcelona.

But they will of course be looking forward to the FA Cup semi-finals which are going to be taking place at the end of October for that record win in the competition.

Something seems different with the women this season. They are a team who have sent out a message to everyone in the WSL, especially after they have beaten holders Chelsea and Manchester City already, and they are doing the same in the FA Cup too. It seems as though Eidevall’s women are going from strength to strength.

There is no doubt that the women mean business this season and if they continue the way they are going then I am sure there will be more trophies coming to the Emirates sooner rather than later!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_