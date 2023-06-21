Arsenal Women make record-breaking bid for record-breaking striker by Michelle

Arsenal’s women are making up for lost winter transfer targets. After confirming her departure from Manchester United, Alessia Russo was linked to a move to Arsenal (which has yet to be announced but is expected). If you believed Jonas Eidevall’s attack was “complete” with the arrival of Russo, you may be surprised to learn that it is not.

A report by Ines Sampaio reveals the Gunners have made an official bid to sign another winter target, Benfica striker Cloe Lacasse. The 29-year-old is entering the last year of her deal with the Portuguese giants, and the deal could be wrapped up quickly as the two clubs are negotiating a fee for the transfer. Last season, Lacasse broke the goals and assists record in the Portuguese women’s league; she had 22 goals and 14 assists.

Arsenal’s bid, if it happens, will be a record-breaking transfer for Portuguese womens football. If Lacasse successfully leaves Benfica this season for Arsenal, she will arrive at Meadow Park with a bag full of goals

Even though they fixed it, the Gunner women struggled in front of goal last season. Jonas Eidevall is a man with a plan, and if he can get Russo and Lacasse in the same window, his team’s struggles in front of the goal may be well and truly over. Next season, I see his team being bad news for WSL and European opponents alike.

Can confirm that #ArsenalWFC have made an offer for #Benfica and #CANWNT's Cloé Lacasse, clubs are negotiating, and if it happens it will be a record-breaking transfer for Portuguese women's football. https://t.co/SGNg37R5WI — Ines Braga Sampaio (@ines4sampaio) June 20, 2023

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

