Arsenal News Arsenal Transfer News

Arsenal Women make record-breaking bid for record-breaking striker

Arsenal Women make record-breaking bid for record-breaking striker by Michelle

Arsenal’s women are making up for lost winter transfer targets. After confirming her departure from Manchester United, Alessia Russo was linked to a move to Arsenal (which has yet to be announced but is expected). If you believed Jonas Eidevall’s attack was “complete” with the arrival of Russo, you may be surprised to learn that it is not.

A report by Ines Sampaio reveals the Gunners have made an official bid to sign another winter target, Benfica striker Cloe Lacasse. The 29-year-old is entering the last year of her deal with the Portuguese giants, and the deal could be wrapped up quickly as the two clubs are negotiating a fee for the transfer. Last season, Lacasse broke the goals and assists record in the Portuguese women’s league; she had 22 goals and 14 assists.

Arsenal’s bid, if it happens, will be a record-breaking transfer for Portuguese womens football. If Lacasse successfully leaves Benfica this season for Arsenal, she will arrive at Meadow Park with a bag full of goals

Even though they fixed it, the Gunner women struggled in front of goal last season. Jonas Eidevall is a man with a plan, and if he can get Russo and Lacasse in the same window, his team’s struggles in front of the goal may be well and truly over. Next season, I see his team being bad news for WSL and European opponents alike.

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell
Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….

More Stories / Arsenal Women
Arsenal & Lioness star Mead didn’t want “to be a burden” to the Women’s World Cup squad
Is Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy destined to be a substitute at Women’s World Cup?
Signed copies of Arsenal Women & Lioness star Beth Mead MBE’s new book ROAR now available
Posted by

Tags cloe lacasse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs